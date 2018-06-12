Caretaker govt hikes petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government on Monday revised the current petroleum prices before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs4.26, High Speed Diesel by Rs6.55, and Kerosene Oil by Rs4.46 and Light Diesel Oil by Rs6.14 per litre.

As per latest increase, the new price of petrol will be Rs91.96 per litre, High Speed Diesel Rs 105.31 per litre, Light Diesel Rs 74.99 per litre and Kerosene Oil Rs 84.34, while these prices will be implemented from Tuesday June 12.

Earlier, the former government had decided to keep petroleum products prices as it is for the month of June but this was rejected by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

OGRA recommended the revised summary to the power division, which indicates Rs8.37 per litre in petrol prices, while an increase of Rs12.5 per litre in diesel prices are recommended.

Furthermore, it increased Rs8.30 and Rs11.65 in kerosene oil and diesel oil, respectively.