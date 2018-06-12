ECP orders to change chief secretaries and IGs of four provinces

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered on Tuesday to change the chief secretaries and Inspector Generals (IG) of four provinces.

ECP in its letter to Cabinet Division ordered to change the top brass of four provinces and ordered for the appointment of new IGs and chief secretaries in the provinces.

The session regarding security issues was postponed yesterday due to delay in appointment of top bureaucracy.

However, the session would be called for security plan on June 14, which would be attended by the new IGs and chief secretaries of provinces.