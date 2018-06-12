SC to announce verdict in Sheikh Rashid disqualification case on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce the decision on a plea seeking disqualification of Awami Muslim League(AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed tomorrow (Wednesday).

A three-member bench headed by Justice Azmat Saeed Khosa will announce the verdict over political future of AML chief.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shakeel Awan pleaded against Sheikh Rasheed alleging him of not showing the complete information of assets in nomination papers of general elections 2013.

Supreme Court reserved the verdict on disqualification case of Sheikh Rasheed on March 20 after summoning both parties.