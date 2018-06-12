PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur accused of ‘murdering’ ex-KP minister

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur was on Tuesday accused of murdering ex-KP minister Israrullah Gandapur.

The accusations were levelled by the brother of Israrullah, Inamullah Gandapur, during a press conference in Dera Ismail Khan earlier today.

Inamullah alleged that Ali Amin, his brother Umar Amin and 3 others were involved in the suicide attack that lead to the death of former Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) law minister Israrullah.

Inam also requested Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar to take suo moto notice of the issue, while he also demanded that the accused be arrested.

He claimed that the suicide attacker was paid Rs 5 million to carry out the attack, while he also asked for the accused to be trialed at military court.

Inamullah also requested to constitute a JIT headed by KP IG to probe the matter.

In October 2013, PTI leader and the then provincial minister Israrullah Gandapur was killed among 5 others in a suicide attack in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.