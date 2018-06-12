PSP will bag provincial capital in upcoming general elections, predicts Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sar Zameen (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday predicted that the party will sweep the provincial capital in the upcoming elections.

Kamal while talking to the media on Tuesday, said that PSP will make a surprise appearance in Balochistan in the upcoming elections.

He said “In Karachi our competition on 2-3 seats is with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). We have no other competition.”

PSP chief announced that the party would contest elections all over Sindh, stating that era of bad governance and corruption was over. Kamal confidently claimed that PSP will bag seats in Karachi and Hyderabad that were previously under the hub of another party.

Kamal during his concersation with the reporters, accused ‘some’ of utilizing the allocated funds for water and sanitation for their election campaigns.

PSP chief submitted his nomination papers for NA-247 constituency in Karachi against Muttahida Quami Movement-P (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar, PTI’s Arif Alvi and independent candidate Jibran Nair along with other prominent candidates.