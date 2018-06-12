11-member interim Balochistan cabinet takes oath

TUESDAY: An 11-member interim Balochistan cabinet took oath at Governor House in Quetta on Tuesday.

The oath taking ceremony was administered by Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai.

The interim cabinet includes Malik Inayat, Nasarullah Khiljee, Farzana Baloch, Naveed Kalmati, Hafiz Khaleel Ahmed, Manzoor Hussain, Imam Bakhsh, Abdul Salam Khan, Agha Umer Bangulza, Khurram Shehzad and Faizullah Kakar.

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced Alauddin Marri as the Balochistan interim chief minister after parliamentary committee failed to reach consensus over the matter.