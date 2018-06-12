LAHORE: Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed appeal of Zainab’s murderer Imran, against the death sentence.

Previously, Imran had submitted an appeal in SC against the death penalty.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the appeal.

On February 17, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) had sentenced the culprit to be hanged till death four times. Appealing against the ATC verdict, Imran filed an appeal before Lahore High Court (LHC) which was also rejected later.

Imran Ali is charged for raping and murdering a minor in Kasur.

The convict kidnapped seven-year-old Zainab on January 4 and she was found dead on a garbage heap five days later.