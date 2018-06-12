Bilawal submits nomination papers for NA-200

LARKANA: Pakistan people’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari submitted his nomination papers for NA-200 Larkana-1 on Monday.

Accompanied by his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former law minister Farooq H Naik, Khursheed Shah, Nisar Khuhro and other party leaders, the PPP scion reached the election office and submitted his nomination papers.

Later, the PPP chairman left for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh where he addressed a press conference.

Addressing the presser, Bilawal said that he had filed nomination papers from Malakand, Lyari and Larkana.

He said that the PPP was the only party, which could make Pakistan a progressive country and appealed to the people of Pakistan to support him in making the country progressive and developing. He claimed that the PPP would perform better than expected in the upcoming general elections.

To a question, Bilawal claimed that PPP would form the next government.

Replying to a question about the ongoing cases against the Sharif family, he said people were anxiously waiting for the decision of the courts. He said that former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan should reveal if he had something to say.

When asked if he (Bilawal) was still under the influence of his father Asif Zardari, he preferred not to give any answer.

Earlier, Bilawal offered prayers at the graves of his mother Benazir Bhutto, grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Meanwhile, Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) provincial chief Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro also submitted his nomination form for NA-200.

