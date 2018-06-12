Former dictator files nomination papers as SC gets his ID card unblocked

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday ordered the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to unblock the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) and passport of former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Earlier during the hearing of the treason case against Musharraf, NADRA chairperson Usman Mubeen told the court that he could not return to Pakistan as his CNIC had been blocked.

On this, CJP Mian Saqib Nisar directed the authority to unblock Musharraf’s CNIC, observing he should come back and face the charges filed against him.

CJP Nisar also ordered the constitution of a tribunal within two days for Musharraf’s trial.

The CNIC of the former president had been blocked on the directive of a special court hearing the treason case against him. The order was issued after Musharraf failed to inform the court of the date of his return to Pakistan.

The Supreme Court, last week, had directed the former president to appear before it. The court had assured that he would not be arrested upon appearance on June 13.

Meanwhile on Monday, Musharraf’s nomination papers for NA-1 (Chitral), NA-188 (Layyah) and NA-247 (Karachi) were submitted with returning officers concerned, said a statement issued by the All Pakistan Muslim League.

APML Chitral president Sultan Wazir told the media that Musharraf would soon return to the country and hold a rally in Chitral. In 2013 elections as well, Musharraf’s party managed to win a seat each in the National Assembly and KP Assembly from Chitral, despite announcing a boycott of the election.

