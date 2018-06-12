PTI says Haris’ recusal a ploy to escape judgement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that the decision of PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif’s counsel to recuse himself from the case was a ploy to delay the judgement.

“Harris’ withdrawal from the case is an attempt by the Sharif family to escape judgment in the references filed against them,” the PTI leader said, while speaking to a private TV channel. “Nawaz and his family do not have any evidence that they can present in court in their defense,” Chaudhry said, adding, “There will be a huge question mark on the country’s justice system if a judgment is not given on the references against the Sharif family.”

Published in Daily Times, June 12th 2018.