Parties submit lists for women, minorities seats

All major political parties have submitted their priority lists for reserved seat candidates to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the data shared with the media on Monday, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the newly reconstituted Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) have submitted 10 names each, while the Pakistan Peoples Party has submitted nine names and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has submitted seven names.

Other parties that submitted the lists on Monday were All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Awami National Party (ANP), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

These parties have also submitted lists for the 60 reserved seats for women in the NA and provincial assemblies.

