Rehman Malik, Younus Habib fail to appear before FIA team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party leaders Rehman Malik and Imtiaz Sheikh and banker Younus Habib on Monday failed to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team probing the Asghar Khan case.

FIA had issued summons to Rehman Malik, Younus Habib, Imtiaz Sheikh, Advocate Yousaf Memon, Jam Mashooq, and Jam Haider Afaq. Only Memon, Mashooq and Afaq appeared before the FIA on Monday. Rehman Malik was quoted as saying in the media that he was called by the team to seek his guidance on the matter. He said that when the Asghar Khan case happened he was the Additional DG at the FIA, adding that he was willing to guide the FIA under the law. Malik said he could not visit the FIA team because the letter was delivered to him at the last minute, not allowing enough time to schedule the visit. Younus Habib, in his written letter, said that he couldn’t appear as he was unwell.

Published in Daily Times, June 12th 2018.