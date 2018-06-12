Interior Ministry told to submit report in MML registration case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday directed the Interior Ministry to submit a report regarding Milli Muslim League (MML) registration until June 13.

During a hearing of MML registration case in the ECP, officials of the Interior Ministry could not present any material against the MML.

Council for MML Rizwan Abbasi requested the ECP to ask interior ministry deputy secretary whether there were any new allegations against the of MML representatives or not.

The deputy secretary replied that the ministry had nothing new against the MML. “We have contacted the law enforcement agencies and only one department had submitted a report. The Interior ministry had written a letter to ECP regarding report,” he said.

Abbasi said that there was nothing against representatives in the letter in question. “The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had completely rejected the letter (containing assumptions) of the Interior Ministry. Every citizen of Pakistan has the right to take part in politics and to make a political party. It is not good to obstruct any political party’s registration,” Abbasi maintained. Next hearing of the case will be on June 13.

Published in Daily Times, June 12th 2018.