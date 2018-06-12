Judge, wife get two more years in prison for torturing child maid

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday increased the prison term of a suspended judge and his wife convicted of torturing a child maid, taking their jail terms from a year to three years.

The decision comes after Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the IHC on June 4 to decide on appeals filed by suspended Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar. In their appeals, the couple challenged one-year prison sentence and fines imposed by the high court for torturing their juvenile maid Tayyaba.

A division bench, comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, dismissed the appeals and increased their sentences. The court also imposed a fine of Rs0.5 million on the convicts.

On June 16, IHC Justice Aamer Farooq ruled that the suspended judge, Raja Khurram Ali Khan, and his wife, Maheen Zafar, would serve a year each in prison for torturing the child maid under Section 328-A (cruelty to a child).

The two were also fined Rs50,000 each for the crime of employing an underage (below 12 years of age) child. However, the judge and his wife got bailed out immediately after the verdict was announced. Later on April 23, a two-member bench of IHC, comprising justices Azharmanullah and Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, suspended their sentence.

On December 29, 2016, Tayyaba, 10, was recovered from the house of the judge after neighbours reported to the police that she was being confined and tortured. The issue sparked outrage on social media and led to calls for justice.

Subsequently, a first information report (FIR) was filed against the judge and his wife at the I-9 police station.

An inquiry report by the police found that the judge’s wife was responsible for torturing the child. The judge was charged with indirect criminal negligence.

On January 3, 2017, Tayyaba’s parents reached a compromise and forgave the accused. However, CJP Mian Saqib Nisar took a suo motu notice of the compromise and ordered the IHC to conduct a trial of the case. Following the incident, the IHC suspended the judge and made him an officer on special duty (OSD).

Published in Daily Times, June 12th 2018.