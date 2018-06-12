Imran assures fair allocation of party tickets

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday assured party workers that tickets would be allocated on fair basis.

The statement came after a rift appeared among PTI workers over the issue of allocation of party tickets for general elections 2018.

Imran Khan took the notice of the issue and tried to pacify workers, saying justice would be served.

He tweeted: “My msg to all PTI old party workers is: If any of you feel you have been neglected or unfairly overlooked in allocation of Party tickets, you shd bring a petition to PTI Central Off addressed to Add SG Arshad Dad. I will personally review each petition & take action accordingly.”

Moreover, the PTI chairman, “I would never knowingly treat any of our old workers and loyalists unjustly.”

