Six-member Punjab caretaker cabinet sworn in

LAHORE: A six-member caretaker Punjab Cabinet comprising Ahmed Waqas Riaz, Syed Zia Haider Rizvi, Anjum Nisar,Dr Jawad Sajid Khan, Shaukat Javaid and Zafar Mahmood took oath during a ceremony at the Governor’s House on Monday.

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana administered the oath to the newly-inducted caretaker cabinet.

The ceremony was attended by Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Prof Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi, Punjab Chief Secretary Captain (r) Zahid Saeed, Lahore Corps Commander Lieutenant General Amir Riaz, Punjab Police Inspector General Captain (r) Arif Nawaz, representatives of naval, air force and civil administration, besides a large number of senior journalists.

Following are portfolios of ministers as per the notification of the Punjab government: Ahmed Waqas Riaz (Ministry of Information and Culture), Syed Zia Haider Rizvi (Ministry of Finance, Excise and Taxation), Anjum Nisar (Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Investment and Minerals), Dr Jawad Sajid Khan (Ministry of Primary Healthcare and Specialised Healthcare), Former inspector general Shaukat Javed (Home Department) and former WAPDA chairman Zafar Mahmood (Ministry of Energy and Local Government).

Earlier on June 7, Hasan Askari Rivzi had taken the oath as the caretaker Punjab chief minister.

Later in the day, caretaker Punjab CM Askari presided over maiden meeting of caretaker cabinet on Monday.

The meeting held at Chief Minister’s Office expressed its strong commitment to ensure holding of free, fair and peaceful elections in the province.

Addressing the meeting, Askari minister that caretaker set up was meant for a limited period of time and its scope of work was also limited, adding that fundamental responsibility of the caretaker government was to hold transparent and impartial elections.

The chief minister said that they were willing to set such examples, which could be worth following for the coming caretaker governments. He said that ministers, administration as well as the police should be totally impartial and apolitical. “The ministers are part of my team and we will have to work collectively,” he added.

He said the caretaker ministers didn’t have any political agenda in the past nor would have this in future. He said that the responsibility of public welfare would be fulfilled in accordance with the limitations of a specific period of time and powers. The chief secretary gave a briefing about different matters pertaining to the government affairs, working of the public sector departments and their infrastructure. The meeting was also apprised about rules of business.

Separately, a high-level meeting was held under the chair of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi in which different matters pertaining to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department were reviewed.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that provision of healthcare facilities to the people at their doorsteps was the responsibility of the government and observed that marked improvement had been ensured in health units, tehsil and district headquarters hospitals. “This improvement is praiseworthy and I shall personally monitor the situation by conducting surprise checking of hospitals and health units,” he said.

Earlier, the primary and secondary healthcare secretary gave a briefing about the department and said that attendance of doctors and other staff has been ensured along with the provision of high-quality medicines and medical equipments.

Published in Daily Times, June 12th 2018.