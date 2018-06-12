Tharis reject PPP’s ‘imported’ candidates, demand local representation

NANGARPARKAR: Villagers from Nangarparkar district of Tharparkar on Monday condemned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s decision to award ticket to Qasim Siraj Soomro for contesting upcoming general elections from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-55.

The locals from the PS-55 constituency complain that the PPP is giving preference to “imported” candidates and ignoring the local ones. To this end, it was learnt that Abdul Ghani Khan Khoso, ex-Tehsil Nazim and a local from the area, will be contesting elections as an independent candidate and has also submitted nomination papers for that reason. Talking to Daily Times, Abdul Ghani said: “I am not in favour of PPP’s decision since it has been continuously discouraging local people over the past 48-years. There are a number of people affiliated with the PPP but they have not got a response from party stakeholders and decision makers regarding several issues.”

He further added that “imported” candidates have never worked for the welfare of the local people, hence, he has himself filed nomination papers and will contest as an independent candidate. On the other hand, activist Ali Akbar Rahimoon, who recently joined PPP, also submitted his nomination form for the PS-55 constituency after he was not granted the ticket by the peoples party.

Published in Daily Times, June 12th 2018.