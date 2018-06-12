No water leakage reported at Islamabad Airport, clarifies CAA

KARACHI: Responding to viral social media video clips which showed that the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) was flooded due to recent rainfalls, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday clarified that no major water leakage was observed or reported and that all operations remained normal.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan took suomoto notice of some video clips that went viral on social media and several TV channels and summoned Airport Manager for clarifications. One video made viral is of concourse area at arrival/departure lounge. Due to abnormal thunderstorm, the rain showers entered in the non-conditioned meeter/greeter area.

CAA airport management took immediate preventive measures and mobilised janitorial services staff in affected areas that were cleared within 30 minutes. No damage to property and disruptions in airport operations occurred, the authority clarified.

In another video made viral on social media by an airline employee on the rain water that flooded the basement floor of under construction aviation building at Islamabad International airport situated almost 700m from terminal building with no operational significance. The drainage process was immediately started by the contractor, while CAA management further directed to take preventive measures for upcoming monsoon season to avoid any unpleasant situation, claimed CAA.

Published in Daily Times, June 12th 2018.