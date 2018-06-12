Azerbaijan ambassador lauds Pak Army’s role in regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizada met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Monday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional peace and stability were discussed. Ambassador acknowledged Pakistan Army’s contributions towards regional peace and stability and expressed the desire that his country wishes to play a significant role for regional peace and prosperity.

Published in Daily Times, June 12th 2018.