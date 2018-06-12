Russian police stretched to limit by World Cup duties

MOSCOW: Police staffing is so stretched in several Russian cities as officers are deployed to bolster security at soccer World Cup venues that one union leader says criminals could benefit. Several police officers in cities across Russia said their staff were working long hours, patrols had been reduced and response times to incidents had slowed. “The situation is very dangerous …. This could lead to grave consequences,” said Vladimir Vorontsov, who represents Russia’s Inter-regional Police Trade Union which has 17,000 members.

“You could get to a situation where there are simply not enough police to do the work. And the only people who benefit from that are the criminals.” Russia has deployed thousands of police to the 11 cities hosting matches to deal with an influx of potentially rowdy fans and other security threats such as the risk of Islamist terror attacks. The tournament starts on June 14. There are about 900,000 police officers in Russia. Media was unable to confirm how many are involved in World Cup security. Vorontsov is pushing for higher basic pay and improvements in other working conditions. In addition to the rank-and-file officers represented by his union, detectives, special units, anti-extremist specialists and the state security service will also play a major role in World Cup security.

Soccer’s governing body FIFA said it had confidence in the Russian authorities. “FIFA has complete trust in the security arrangements and comprehensive security concept developed for the 2018 FIFA World Cup by the Russian authorities and the LOC (local organising committee,” a FIFA spokesperson said. “As demonstrated during the FIFA Confederations Cup last year, the high security standards already in place in Russia have been adapted to meet the specific needs of such major sporting events.” Alexei Lavrishchev, who is head of the Main Operations Control Centre for Security at the World Cup, said on Wednesday that police were not overstretched, and that sufficient numbers were available to secure the tournament and cities not hosting the World Cup. Several police officers said that their deployment away from home had contributed to shortages elsewhere. Lavrishchev said police number in other cities were sufficient.

Published in Daily Times, June 12th 2018.