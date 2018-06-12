Political parties urged to include disabled persons in manifestos

Participation of persons living with disabilities in different spheres of life will significantly increase if they are brought in the national mainstream and a holistic law dealing with their welfare can be a great leap forward. Besides, political parties, which are currently preparing for the upcoming general elections, should include them in their manifestos.

These suggestions came at the report launch of ‘Bringing Disability in the Constitutional Net’ by the Potohar Mental Health Association (PMHA), an organization working for the wellbeing of the persons living with disabilities.

PPP’s Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said that one way in which such persons can be truly taken care is by ‘mainstreaming’ them. It is about taking steps that make them equal citizens of the country, a goal which is otherwise not realized due to exclusionary practices, he said.

Sharing examples from his stint as senator, Babar said that marginalized groups such as residents of the tribal areas and the transgender community were brought in the mainstream by parties and parliament taking proper political and constitutional steps. Exclusion of such persons from the mainstream society can be overcome, he said, calling for passing a comprehensive law that covers their welfare.

The existing law is outdated and deals only with employment of the persons with disabilities, he said. Terming political will as a decisive factor, Babar claimed that his party, Pakistan People’s Party, will take care of such persons in its manifesto, which is to be unveiled soon. He called upon other parties to also follow the suit.

Earlier, PMHA President Zulqurnain Asghar, sharing details of the report, lamented that the absence of any law means absence of any binding document to ensure that all rights of the disabled persons in specific are upheld and the violators are held accountable. He also wondered as to how come the 2017 census showed a decline in the population of persons with disabilities, while population of the country in general has increased. Government data about such persons is consistent, he noted.

Noreen Khan, Assistant Director Legal at Baitul Maal, touched upon the barriers from society towards the disabled persons. The mindset of people, she said, needs to be changed. “The able-bodies should realize that physical disability can strike anyone with any time with any intensity. If this is understood, there can be feelers of empathy,” she said.

Taking part in the discussion, Amjad Nazeer and Maliha Hussain, working with different nongovernment organizations, stressed the need for taking special measures to ensure that the vote of a disabled person is registered without any hassle and that they are provided with infrastructure facilities at the polling stations.

Oxfam Gender Justice Programme Manager Hadia Nusrat said that persons with disabilities face numerous challenges. She said only through meaningful participation in the democratic process, they can voice their concerns and ensure the safeguarding of their rights.

She also appreciated the role of a special cell in the Election Commission of Pakistan which is taking care of the person with disabilities, and hoped that more efforts like this will help create awareness in the society.

Published in Daily Times, June 12th 2018.