Workshop calls for health and safety of labourers at workplace

World Day against Child Labour was observed by the Society for Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC) at its four centers for street children in Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Multan.

The global theme this year was to promote health and safety at workplace. In this regard, SPARC conducted safety and protection related sessions with the employed children of its centers and raised awareness about the importance of health and hygiene. Apart from that, a meeting was held with stakeholders of automobile, workshops and other employers who have engaged children in work. The purpose of the activity was to guide them about the consequences of employment of children and how it can be hazardous for them. The children as young as seven to eight years old were involved in child labour and subjected to long working hours, little rest and vulnerability to physical, mental and sexual torture.

In Pakistan, no child labour survey has been conducted since 1996 and the last statistics estimated 3.33 million child laborers in Pakistan. Pakistan has been ranked number three in the world in prevalence of slavery with the highest. Whereas based on the national Labor Force Survey 2010-2011, a publication titled Understanding Children’s Work (UCW) in South Asia by ILO, UNICEF and World Bank, indicated that 5.7 million children of 10-17 years of age, representing almost 20% of all children in the age group, are involved in labour in Pakistan. In 2017, some efforts were initiated across the provinces of Pakistan – Punjab, Sindh and KP – however the most substantial effort in this regard was taken by Punjab which completed the data collection tasks with the help of UNESCO.

As there has been wide spread deprivation of rights of children engaged in domestic work, SPARC called on the government to ratify C189 of the Domestic Workers Convention so “we can have adequate laws for regulation of not only child domestic labour but also domestic labour in general.”

The SPARC also demanded execution of child labour survey at the national level in Pakistan with an aim to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target of ending all forms of child labour by 2025 and that of safe and secure working environments for all workers by 2030 as achieving these goals will benefit the next generations of the work force.

Published in Daily Times, June 12th 2018.