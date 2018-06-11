Musharraf’s nomination papers submitted for election 2018

CHITRAL: All Pakistan Muslim League spokesman stated that former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s nomination papers for NA-1 (Chitral), NA-188 (Layyah), and MA- 247 (Karachi) have been submitted on Monday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, last week, instructed that Musharraf must be present in court on June 13, while he further ordered to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to unblock the computerised national identity card (CNIC) and passport of former president Musharraf.

During Musharraf case hearing, the CJP had remarked: “I will ask returning officers to accept Musharraf’s nomination papers but conditional to the final verdict on his appeal.”

After the court’s orders, politicians expressed their concerns over the decision. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani had warned that rule of law would be devastated in the country if Musharraf is allowed to file nomination papers for the forthcoming election.

Furthermore, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had questioned the conditional approval for Pervez Musharraf to contest elections despite facing high treason charges in the country.