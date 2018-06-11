Pakistan railway announces Eid travelling package for senior citizens

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railway has facilitated senior citizens across the country by providing them free train travelling facility on occasion of Eid, it was announced on Monday.

With regard to Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, ticket free travelling facility is provided to senior citizens aged 65 years or above.

Railways Minister Roshan Khursheed Bharucha issued a notice which will facilitate senior citizens via free advance booking and E- ticketing system on occasion Eid.

Roshan commented in an interview that this significant gift is introduced for senior citizen from Pakistan Railways so they could easily and freely reach to their destination.

She commented that Pakistan Railways always prefers to provide safe, sound and relaxing way of journey for the travelers and in addition, officials of Pakistan Railways will ensure monitoring and follow-up of this free travel facility so that maximum passengers can avail it.

Furthermore, it also announced earlier that five special trains and additional coaches will be provided to facilitate people planning to travel for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Passengers will be able to take advantage of the eight-day operation, starting from June 12 on 30 per cent discounted fares.