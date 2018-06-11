Bilawal files nomination papers for Larkana’s NA-200

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari submitted his nomination form for NA-200 Larkana-1 to the Returning Officer on Monday.

He was accompanied by his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former federal law minister Farooq H. Naik, Khursheed Shah, Nisar Khuhro and other party leaders.

Likewise, Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal’s (MMA) provincial chief Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro also submitted his nomination form for NA-200. He, too, arrived with large number of his party’s workers and supporters of Larkana Awami Ittehad.

Bilawal visited various roads of Larkana after submitting his nomination form where he was received by the area residents and activists showered rose petals over his vehicle. They also chanted slogans of prime minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Later he left for Garhi Khuda Bux where he addressed a press conference.

Bilawal said that he has filed nomination papers from Malakand, Lyari and Larkana. He said that this has proved that PPP candidates are contesting upcoming general elections from all over Pakistan. He said he wants to carry forward the vision of martyred Bhutto leaders which was the vision of democratic Pakistan where economic justice would prevail.

He said PPP is the only party which can make Pakistan a progressive country and appealed to the people of Pakistan to support him in making the country progressive and developing.

In reply to a question, Bilawal claimed that PPP will form the next government. To another question, he said that everyone is saying that elections will be held on time and for this purpose, we have already given our stance in a press conference in Karachi, that PPP wants free and fair elections on time.

He said court will decide the case of Nawaz Sharif and all are waiting for it including himself, he replied to yet another question. To a question that he (Bilawal) is still under the influence of Asif Zardari, he replied “no comment”.

To yet another question, Bilawal replied that PPP has won elections from KPK to Sindh before and have also received so many applications for of all constituencies now. He said the people will get a very good surprise after elections and PPP will perform better than expectations of many.

Earlier, Bilawal offered prayers at the graves of his mother Benazir Bhutto, grandfather Zulkfiqar Ali Bhutto and others and showered rose petals.