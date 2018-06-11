Nisar decides to contest election as independent candidate

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) disgruntled leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan decided on Monday to contest upcoming general elections as an independent candidate.

While addressing a corner meeting at Adyala area of Rawalpindi, he decided to contest independently saying that party tickets are given to “political orphans.”

He further said that where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has 10 faults, while PML-N has 100 faults. He reiterated that he has much to say but is bound due to long stay of 34 years in PML-N.

Earlier the week, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif had differences over awarding PML-N ticket to disgruntled PML-N leader and Chaudhry Nisar took the decision to contest elections from three constituencies as an independent candidate.