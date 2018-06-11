PTI workers, election commission guards clash in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Asma Rizvi was detained on Tuesday following a brawl with security guards of Election Commission office in Karachi.

Rizvi was accompanying PTI candidate Dr Seema Zia, who wanted to submit her nomination form. During the clash, the door panels of Election Commission office were broken.

Sindh Election Commissioner Yousaf Khattak called the police and asked for the arrest of PTI worker Asma Rizvi, accusing her of smashing the glasses of the office. However, Rizvi claimed that the guards asked her for a bribe to let her in.

Large number of the PTI workers thronged into the Election Commission office and tried to enter into the office but security guards stopped them. Later, PTI members started protesting outside the office.

Election commission Yousuf Khattak said that “a strict action would be taken if police does not act against the protesters.”

PTI leaders, including Imran Ismail, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and others also reached the commission’s office after the clash.

Police contingents lead by SP Tauqir Naeem rushed to the site. “Election Commissioner has called the police and we will look into the matter and anyone who is involved would be dealt according to law,” SP Tauqir Naeem told journalists outside Election Commission office.