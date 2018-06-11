85 beggars held during last two days in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police has arrested 85 beggars during last 48 hours with an objective to curb the menace of begging and registered FIR against professional alms-seekers and their handlers.

Islamabad police launched special campaign to lower this curse following the directions from SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi and nabbed 85 beggars during the last two days.

SSP Islamabad has directed to shift child beggars at shelter homes and protection centers to make them responsible citizen.

SSP Islamabad said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He further said that needy children and women are being shifted to the various care-centers after verification so that they could be made responsible citizens.

Specials squads have been constituted by him to mitigate begging practice and squad is being monitored regularly.

SSP Islamabad has said that this campaign against the professional alms-seekers will remain continue and strict action will be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business. Daily performance report of police stations in this regard would be reviewed, he added.