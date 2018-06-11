IHC selects Khalid Maqbool as MQM-P convener

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected Farooq Sattar’s plea and declared Khalid Maqbool as convener of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

According to media reports, IHC judge Justice Amir Farooq announced the judgment in convenership issue between Bahadarabad and PIB groups. Islamabad High Court announced that Khalid Maqbool will be the convener of MQM-P.

While addressing the press conference, convener Khalid Maqbool said that he expected justice by the courts. He further said that convenership is the trust of workers and that he will leave the convenership whenever they told him so.

Maqbool made it clear that if the decision had been announced against him, then they would have been no more part of the MQM-P.

He reiterated that he invited Farooq Sattar to work with them and he is looking forward to it. “It is election time now and we have to win elections. Free and fair elections is very important for us,” he added.

Earlier in March, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) deseated Farooq Sattar, and Khalid Maqbool was given responsibility of convenership of MQM-P.

However, Farooq Sattar had pleaded before the Islamabad High Court about ECP’s decision.