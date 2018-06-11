Motorway police penalizes former PM Abbasi’s driver for violation of traffic rules

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s driver on Monday was issued a challan for over-speeding near Ravi Toll Plaza on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.

Motorway Police penalized a fine of Rs 750 to former PM’s driver for violating traffic laws.

Abbasi was present at the time the driver was penalized.

The motorway police vigilantly keep an eye on all the vehicles to ensure the speed limit is maintained on Motorway.

Previously, former National Assembly (NA) speaker Ayaz Sadiq was also penalized for over speeding on M2.