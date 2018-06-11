Pakistan Army Cadet declared the Best Shooter “König Bundessprachenamt 2018”

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army cadet Mahad Ijaz on Sunday won a shooting competition held in Germany, setting a new record.

A total of 45 countries participated in the event.

Cadet Mahad Ijaz has been declared the Best Shooter ” König Bundessprachenamt 2018″(King of shooting from Federal School of Languages Germany 2018).

The Pakistani cadet is the first ever to clinch traditional trophy “Silver König Necklace of shields” (Silver Necklace of Kings).

Cadet Mahad was in Germany for training. Officers and other people from 45 countries who attending training at Germany participated in the event.