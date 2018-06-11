Calligraphy exhibition at Nomad

An exhibition of creative calligraphy on ‘Takhtis’ by Riffat Khattak has started here at Nomad art gallery in Bani Gala.

Khattak’s work is titled ‘Takhti…Dawat…Qalam.’ The artist believes that the art of Islamic calligraphy, which is fading fast because of computerization of scripts of local languages in Pakistan, needs to be revived. “Losing this art is a great national loss. The earthen smell of a freshly washed and resurface board haunts the ones who used it to this day,” he states.

With his innovative approach, Khattak has revamped the art of calligraphy. He has used a rather unconventional style to beautifully keep this art alive, reflecting the 99 names of Almighty Allah.

Riffat Khattak also derives inspiration from the fascinating aesthetics of calligraphy on mosques in Turkey and Sufi tradition reflected by the whirling dervishes of Konya. The exhibition will continue till Eidul Fitr, daily from 11 am to 5 pm except Fridays.

Published in Daily Times, June 11th 2018.