Water scarcity a severe threat to economy: traders

Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on Sunday said water crisis has developed into a drought like condition and a serious threat to the economy.

“Dams are at dead level; there is almost no water in the rivers and the availability of water is hardly enough for human consumption,” a statement issued by the organization said. “There is no water for agriculture, industries and livestock which is unfolding a disaster. Hence, the government should take urgent steps to mitigate the sufferings of people,” it added.

“Majority of the population is dependent on agriculture while the water shortage has become a serious threat to Kharif crop which plays an important role in agricultural exports of the country. The crops of sugarcane, cotton and rice are under serious threat which will also hit the standard of living of tens of millions in the farming community,” the statement read, adding the signs of the impending water crisis in the shape of low rainfall and less snowfall appeared a few months ago but the politicians in the government and opposition remained busy in petty matters.

“Currently, the country’s entire water supplies are only enough to meet human consumption, leaving crops, orchards and fodder without sufficient water. It is something that has never happened before in the history of the country,” it said, adding the shortages have soared to over 60 percent because of empty reservoirs and abnormally low river flows but “we had the luxury to waste around 10.5 million acre-feet to the sea last Kharif season.” The business community maintained had the country managed to save even one-thirds of the wasted water, it would have been in much more comfortable position now.

Dams:

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) has said that the construction of dams is the only way to generate electricity at economical rates which can reduce the cost of doing business for the business community.

The biggest expenditure of the industrial sector is the energy bill which if reduced will result in improved production and will not only benefit masses but also trigger exports, it said. High energy cost increases the cost of agricultural and industrial production which not only hits masses but also leaves exports uncompetitive, pushing the government to announce export packages which are seldom useful, said PEW President Dr Murtaza Mughal.

He said that increased cost of energy discourages local and foreign investors which reduces the chances of industrial expansion, job creation and increased revenue. He said that costly electricity is linked to high trade deficit, forcing the government to borrow to repay loans which is very damaging for the economy. “Pakistan can never improve production, exports and stabilize its currency as long as 67 percent of the electricity generation comes from thermal sources while the share of hydel energy remains at 27 percent,” he said. “Pakistan is way back in utilizing the alternative energy resources while in India, these sources contribute almost 15 percent to electricity generation. The neighboring country has solar, wind and biomass generation installed capacity of over 50,000 megawatt which is the double of our entire installed capacity,” he said.

Published in Daily Times, June 11th 2018.