Only few ‘turncoats’ left PML-N: Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that only a few turncoat politicians had left the party and that the front set up for the cause of the southern Punjab province died down within two days.

Addressing a meeting of the PML-N parliamentary board here, the former prime minister said that the people of Punjab acknowledge that the development work executed in the province in the past 10 years is unparalleled. He said that negative propaganda is part of the politics and that he has been confronting it since the day he joined politics.

The parliamentary board met to interview hopefuls for candidacy in the upcoming general elections. The session was attended by former prime minister Nawaz Sahrif, former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and Rana Mashood among others.

Shehbaz, who was appointed PML-N president after a Supreme Court ruling ordering the removal of Nawaz as party chief, was also interviewed by the party’s parliamentary panel. “Mian Sb, you are the party quaid and it is your decision whether to give me a ticket or not,” he told the panel. The former Punjab chief minister was questioned regarding his performance and future plans during the interview.

Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz also appeared before the parliamentary panel as ‘workers and candidates’ of the party.Taking to social media, Maryam Nawaz expressed gratitude for appearing before the parliamentary board as a ‘worker and candidate’. “Felt great to have appeared, alongside Hamza [Shehbaz], before the PML-N parliamentary board for interview as PML-N workers and candidates,” she wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, the former first daughter embedded a video where the former Punjab chief minister was apprising the board about his visit to Karachi. A follow up post included a clip of Nawaz Sharif, flanked by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Zafarul Haq, responding to Shehbaz. “PML-N, the only torch bearer, flag bearer of democracy and civilian supremacy,” Maryam claimed in another tweet.

Published in Daily Times, June 11th 2018.