Vast potential of cooperation with Pakistan: Japan

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Takashi Kurai has said that there exists vast potential of economic cooperation between Pakistan and Japan.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner here, the ambassador said that both the countries can cooperate in the vendor industry and the agriculture sector, while the Japanese companies can also take part in different projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said several Japanese companies are already considering investment in Karachi.

The ambassador noted that joint ventures in the vendor industry will benefit both Pakistan and Japan in the auto sector, while cooperation in the field of agriculture and high-tech industry will be beneficial for both the countries. He said that Pakistan should improve its investment environment. He also expressed his desire to introduce Pakistani goods and services in Japan. He invited the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry to take part in Kansai Expo 2025 being held under the theme of “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”.

Speaking on the occasion, FPCCI President Ghazanfar Bilour said that Pakistan and Japan enjoy cordial relations and have similar views on the majority of international issues. Both nations must cooperate to boost SME sector which will improve production, increase jobs and boost revenues, he said.

He noted that Japan has always helped Pakistan overcome challenges and it considers Islamabad an important ally in the region.

