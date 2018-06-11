As the country gears up for elections, public rallies banned in South Waziristan for a month

Islamabad: In another move that exposed the lag between formal merger of the formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and substantive democratic reforms on the ground, a district magistrate in South Waziristan has imposed a one-month ban on public gatheirng in the the tribal district.

The notification, dated June 9, maintains that no rallies and processions will be allowed in the area without prior permission of the administration.

District Magistrate Suhail Khan has stated in the order that the ban comes in view of reports about alleged anti-state gatherings proposed to be held in the area.

“Reports have been received that certain elements are resorting to objectionable, prejudicial, hate speeches against the state institutions in public gatherings, assemblies and processions which are likely to disturb peace and law and order situation in the tribal district of South Waziristan,” the notification read, adding that there are sufficient grounds to prevent such gatherings and rallies under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The notification held that any person or group found violating the directive ‘shall render himself/themselves punishable under Section 188 of [the] Pakistan Penal Code’.

Earlier, a curfew was imposed in SWA’s headquarters Wana following a clash between armed members of a government-backed aman committee and unarmed supporters of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, a grassroots campaign seeking an end to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and racial profiling of Pashtun citizens. The supporters of PTM allege that aman committees are led by former militants who they said were involved killing locals and plundering their belongings.

The curfew was lifted last week following a breakthrough in talks between the two groups under which aman committee men were prevented from entering Wana bazaar till June 25, when the next round of talks will be held.

In the neighbouring North Waziristan, the administration recently accused PTM leader Mohsin Dawar of disrupting public order and banished him from the area, his hometown, for 90 days.

In his order, the political agent, whose office stands annuled following the 25th constitutional amendment, had said that Dawar ‘instigated the people through provocative speeches against the state and state institutions and attacked the state functionaries in the area…. therefore in exercise of powers vested in me under Section 5 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance 1960 [I] do hereby order expulsion of Mr Mohsin Dawar from limits of North Waziristan with immediate effect’.

Grassroots groups led by tribal youngsters have criticised the move as undemocratic and vowed to continue their peaceful protests against authoritarian measures.

Speaking to Daily Times, Amir Afrdi, a spokesperson of the FATA Youth Jirga (FYJ), said that banning of political activates was undemocratic and unconstitutional. “We strongly condemn the move. We have already demanded that all rights enjoyed by Pakistanis should be extended to tribal areas,” he said.

Dr Gulmarjan, a PTM activist, told Daily Times that the ban was part of the historical pattern where all dissenting voices had been silenced by the authorities by termining peaceful activists as traitor and anti-state. “It has happened to the likes of Fatima Jinnah and Benazir Bhutto,” he said, adding that democratic rights were not just enshrined in the Pakistani constitution but also in the United Nations Universal Declaration. He said that if highhanded tactics continued past Eid, the PTM would esclatate its country-wide peaceful protests. He said the activists of the movement were willing to render sacrifices because they wanted to secure a better future for their younger generation, adding that the movement was peaceful and believed in democratic struggle.

