Private schools playing dirty tricks to extract summer vacation fees

ISLAMABAD: A number of capital city’s private schools, mocking Islamabad High Court’s instructions, have come up with a new modus operandi to compel parents to deposit summer vacations fees – by delaying the exam results.

A large number of parents who even deposited the fees, while expressing their concerns over school management’s ‘unethical’ tactics of delaying exam results, said their Eid festivities were spoiled by keeping them in a fix. Raza Muhammad, whose three children are enrolled with a well-known school system, expressing resentment, said he deposited summer vacation fees just to have exam results because had to move to his hometown in Sindh to celebrate Eid with family. But the school, he said, postponed results thrice i.e. June 6, June 8 and now June 13. “I am still not sure if it will be announced even on June 13, making almost impossible for us to leave the city ahead of Eid,” he regretted.

Jarar Haider, another father, shared a message from a school’s administration which reads as: “Dear parents, due to an unforeseen technical error in our system, result compilation has been slightly delayed. The results will now be available on Wednesday, June 13”. He said the schools were just waiting for a favourable decision from the court of law but their such a ‘selfish approach’ was spoiling the Eid festivities of many families.

“I received a telephone call from head office of my daughter’s school a day before announcement of her results with clear direction to submit cash amount equal to two-month fees with the G-13 branch,” Abbas Bukhari, father of a child studying at Montessori class of a school said. “The lady speaking on behalf of the school administration told me not to visit school for collecting results if I failed to submit cash with the school’s branch manager,” he said. When her attention towards court’s order for not paying fees against summer vacations was drawn, she replied, “Our school policy will remain unchanged and parents will have to pay school fees at any cost.”

The branch manager admitted that almost 70 per cent parents have already paid the fees while only 30 per cent were waiting for court’s decision on the issue.

He declined to comment on a question that why the results were withheld, saying, “it’s our top management’s policy.”

Mubarak Hussain, whose two siblings are enrolled in a well-known private school, said in a smart move the private school mafia circulated fake news in a section of press that the high court has announced verdict in their favour. “The court had just discussed the maintainability of their plea which is still to be decided and they made it a case to bag money from more parents,” he said, demanding investigation into the fake news circulated with mala fide intentions and in total disregard to the court orders.

Sibt-e-Hassan, a high court advocate whose daughter is studying at the same school, said, “I am afraid that the institutions meant to teach morality and make our generations law abiding citizens do not themselves own any moral obligation.” He wondered that if schools with tall claims of following international standards were unable to follow laws of the land then what would be the situation in ordinary street schools.

When contacted, an official from the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) said that clear instructions have been given to the private educational institutions to withdraw any communication with parents compelling them to submit summer vacation fees. An official of the Islamabad Capital Administration confirmed that PIERA had written a letter to their department for taking strict action against 45 schools for violating the IHC’s verdict on controversial fees case which was pending for adjudication. “A meeting between chief commissioner and private school owners is likely to take place in next week,” he added.

Published in Daily Times, June 11th 2018.