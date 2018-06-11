The big-ticket problem

As the deadline for submission of nomination papers ends on Monday, mainstream parties have started announcing their candidates for the country’s second consecutive transition of political power through democratic means.

While the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has yet to announce its list of candidates, the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have started the process over the last weekend.

With the reports of PTI candidates emerging over the weekend, influential social media platforms remained abuzz with criticism of the party over an overwhelming presence of ‘electables’ — who have joined it only recently, defecting primarily from either the PML-N, but also from the PPP.

The figure of the electable stands for all the structural flaws in Pakistani politics that have kept representative institutions weak over the last seven decades. While PPP and the PML-N have had a long association with electables, in the post lawyers’ movement Pakistan, the party formed by the cricketer-turned-politician on the slogan of change has served as the single biggest platform courting the electables ahead of successive general elections of 2013 and 2018. So much so that one-third of the names in the list of candidates announced by the PTI for the upcoming election are of candidates who have joined the party in the last three months.

In the past, parties have tried to work around the problem, taking measures against horse-trading and defections, but no enduring solution has yet been achieved. The reason lies in the lack of political will among party bosses to develop organisational links with the society at the grassroots level: neighbourhoods, factory floors, university campuses, etc. None of the mainstream parties in the country today have formal organisations capable of forging these linkages. In the absence of these democratic avenues then, parties rely on electables, whose political calculus relies upon safeguarding their vested interests and has little room for catering to high-sounding ideals of civilian supremacy, constitutionalism, etc.

Against this regressive tradition in our politics, the 2018 electoral battle is also witnessing some progressive departures from the norm. Among this list is the independent candidature of the civil society activist, Jibran Nasir, in Karachi, as well as the nomination by the left-leaning Awami Workers Party (AWP) of Ammar Rashid and Ismat Shahjehan for two Islamabad seats. In Nasir, Rashid, and Ismat, we have the exact opposite of the electables: the figure of the activist. These activists were not selected because they control voter blocs. Neither do they have access to unaccounted for wealth that they can dole as handouts, buying votes and making a mockery of the electoral exercise. The single common factor linking the three contenders, and many others like them within and without mainstream parties is their work for the cause of democracy, constitutionalism, and people’s power.

Given the manner in which the ticket allocation process is being carried out by parties like the PTI, the political map set to emerge on July 26 is unlikely to have a lot of space for party activists and workers. But the long-term health of Pakistani democracy as well as any hope of substantial reforms towards civilian supremacy depends on an increased role of this category of people within the country’s political system. *

Published in Daily Times, June 11th 2018.