Justice Khosa to hear appeal against LHC verdict in Khadija stabbing case

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will hear the appeal against the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) verdict acquitting a man earlier convicted for brutally attacking a law student, Khadija Siddiqui, with a knife.

The decision came as Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday headed a two-judge bench at the apex court’s Lahore Registry regarding the Khadija stabbing case.

The CJP had summoned the case’s record on Tuesday, a day after Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem of the LHC, through a short order, acquitted Shah Hussain of all charges after accepting his appeal against the five-year sentence handed to him by a sessions court.

As the hearing went underway, the CJP questioned Hussain’s father, “How did you run a campaign against the apex court?”

“Had something similar happened to the daughter of a lawyer, would your attitude have been the same?” he further asked him.

Meanwhile, Khadija informed the court, “I have become a target of the character assassination.

Justice should be done in my case,” she asserted.

After the verdict giving Hussain a clean chit, Khadija had announced that she would challenge it in the top court.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Khadija said: “The CJP has taken notice and I am confident that justice will be done.”

Shah Hussain while speaking to the media outside the court said that it was his right to file an appeal.

“The court acquitted me,” he said while stating the case is now closed.

“I was not proven a convict in the case,” Hussain further upheld.

Hussain continued, “I was not allowed to speak in my defence and if they have any evidence against me then they should present it in court.”

On July 29, 2017, a court in the provincial capital of Punjab sentenced Hussain for allegedly stabbing Khadija.

Last year, a local court sentenced Shah to seven years in prison, which was later reduced to five by a district and sessions court on March 30.

Published in Daily Times, June 11th 2018.