Former Sunderland manager Coleman joins Chinese side Hebei

LONDON: Former Wales and Sunderland manager Chris Coleman has been appointed head coach Hebei China Fortune, the club said on its official Weibo account. The 48-year-old succeeds Manuel Pellegrini, who left by mutual consent last month and is now manager of English Premier League side West Ham United. Coleman left Sunderland in April after a turbulent five-month spell at the Championship club who were involved in a ultimately unsuccessful relegation struggle. But the Swansea-born manager is best remembered for his time in charge of Wales, whom he took to the semi-finals of Euro 2016. Coleman also worked in Spain with Real Soceidad in the 2007-08 season. Hebei are eighth in the Chinese Super League.

Published in Daily Times, June 11th 2018.