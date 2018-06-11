Conference stresses unity in Muslim world to tackle prevailing challenges

Representatives of different political and religious organisations have said that the Muslim world needs to get united to tackle prevailing challenges.

Addressing the ‘Tahafuz-e-Arz-e-Harmain al-Sharifain Conference’ at Nasir Bagh on Sunday, speakers said that enemies of Islam and Muslims were hatching pre-planned conspiracies to destabilise Muslim world, adding that encampment of extremists and terrorists organisations along Pak-Afghan border was being made to wreak havoc in Pakistan.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have unanimous stance on the issue of Palestine and any aggression on innocent Muslims of Palestine will not be tolerated, said clerics.

The conference also demanded the Islamic Summit and UNSC to take action against ballistic missiles attacks on Saudi Arabia. The conference expressed sympathies with martyred and injured innocent Muslims of Syria, Palestine and Kashmir facing atrocities of Israeli and Indian troops.

Among notable speakers were Pakistan Ulema Conference (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood, Maulana Abdul Hameed Watto, Qazi Matillah Saeedi, Maulana Asad Ullah Farooq, Maulana Aseed ur Rehman, Maulana Shakeel Qasmi, Maulana Hassan Ahmed Husseini, Allama Tahirul Hassan, Mian Rashid Munir, Qari Mubashar Rahimi and Qari Aslam Qadri.

The speakers said that Masjid-e-Al-Aqsa and Harmain Al-Sharifain are centers of Muslim unity and enemies of Islam were trying to disperse unity of Ummah. The clerics also urged leadership of Muslim world to diffuse differences between Iran and Saudi Arabia through peaceful talks. “Foreign interference in Muslim countries should come to an end. Conspiracies are being hatched to create anarchy in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.”

In his address, PUC Chairman Ashrafi said, “We are ready to sacrifice our lives for security, defence and sanctity of Harmain Al-Sharifain. “Muslims of Palestine and Kashmir are not alone in their struggle. We are united and raising voice for the cause of Palestinians and Kashmiris at every forum in the world.” Ashrafi said efforts should be made at government level to legislate the draft of ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’. “After wreaking havoc in Libiya, Iraq, Syria and Yemen, conspiracies are being hatched to create anarchy in Jordan,” he said, adding that the leadership of Qatar should negotiate with Arab countries to resolve differences with peaceful talks. He announced that the PUC would observe Paigham-e-Pakistan day on Ramazan 27.

