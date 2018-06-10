IHC to decide MQM-P convener tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Sunday announced that it will decide the convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) tomorrow (Monday).

According to media reports, Islamabad High Court will announce the decision regarding the conveniership of MQM-Pakistan tomorrow.

IHC Justice Amir Farooq withheld the decision of convener post on April 17 after summoning both parties.

Earlier in March, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) selected Khalid Maqbool Siddique as MQM-P convener when Farooq Sattar and Khalid Maqbool led groups entangled over the seat of conveniership.

Farooq Sattar filed a complaint against ECP’s decision of making Khalid Maqbool a convener of party.