How to beat the scorching heat wave this Ramazan

Unfortunately, Pakistan is amongst 10 most vulnerable countries badly affected by inevitable climate change and activities such as incessant deforestation and degradation of green spaces have exacerbated environmental conditions. The recent smog and heat wave episodes in major cities of Pakistan are conspicuous examples of this scourge. Karachi is surrounded with blistering and deadly heat wave and has witnessed over 2000 causalities due to dehydration since 2015. Apart from excruciating, the intermittent power outages particularly in the holy month of the Ramazan have crippled the life of Karachiites. The events like heat toxicity are more common in Karachi when body is unable to perspire or cool off due to water shortage – it badly impairs many organs. Muslims are observing fast in Ramazan; therefore, they are more prone towards heat toxicity. However, safety measures can be adopted to stave off the derisive impacts of heat-wave powder keg. According to Meteorological department, harsh and severe weather conditions would perpetuate for at least few more days and mercury will go back to normal by the last week of this month.

There are some short-term and some long-term strategies to contrive the situation of the city because the hurly-burly policies owing to the criticism of media won’t prove fruitful.

The short-term solutions encompass GIS mapping through which city hotspots can be identified for the provision of special services.

Lighter clothes and avoiding unnecessary exposure to sunlight in order to keep the body calm.

Foods during Sehr and Iftar should be wisely chosen – watery fruits are highly recommended.

Moreover, awareness campaigns through multiple social media tools are highly productive to save the precious lives.

The pragmatic and long-term approach to hold the peril of heat wave is to

plant maximum trees along the city to reduce the rising temperature.

It is pertinent to mention that Karachi-based social activist Shahazad Qureshi efficiently by emulating the concept of Japanese scientist Akira Miyawaki has established multiple tiny urban forests in Karachi containing 300-350 plants – they have the ability to grow ten times faster than normal forests and can reduce 4-5 degree Celsius of temperature at the site. It is a marvellous effort and must be adulated by concerned departments by joining hands with him to make Karachi ‘a peaceful green city’. This would surely reap desired and fruitful outcomes.

It is the responsibility of the concerned departments to take apposite measures to deal with the situation effectively who always used to turn a deaf ear and only become active when the situation reaches to the level of overshoot or reported by media multiple times. Political parties need to set aside narrow-minded attitude and must give priority to environment in their manifestos. Time has come to take reasonable steps. There is dire need to take concrete and result-oriented measures to uproot the menace of heat wave from the country, especially Karachi.

The author is young professional, works as a Sr Research Analyst (Environment & Solid Waste Management Sector) at Urban Sector Planning and Management Service Unit (Pvt) Ltd, holds a degree in MPhil Environmental Science from Government College University, Lahore.