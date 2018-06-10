Shehbaz to contest elections from Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif received nomination papers on Sunday to contest election 2018 from Karachi.

According to media reports, ex-Punjab chief minister PML-N supremo Shehbaz Sharif has decided to contest election from Karachi and in this regard, PML-N leader Saleem Zia on his behalf collected nomination papers from election commission.

Speaking to the media, Saleem Zia said that Shehbaz will contest elections from NA-248, 249, and 250 of Karachi.

Senator PML-N Saleem Zia further added that politicians of Karachi, who governed the city previously has made the it vulnerable.

“Leading political parties of Karachi could not maintain peace within the city,” he added. He claimed that if people of Karachi elect Shehbaz, he will serve them “exceptionally” within six months.