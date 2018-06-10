German ambassador, British high commissioner join hands to eradicate plastic pollution by end of 2019

German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler is really concerned about the pollution of Pakistan. He is campaigning against Plastic pollution on his twitter and he is becoming very popular among Pakistanis these days.

Martin is using #BeatPlasticPollution hashtag for this campaign on World Environment Day and according to his tweet, he will stop using plastic straws.

Martin took this post to twitter:

no more straws!!! thanks for tagging me to do the #BeatPlasticPollution challenge @GERinPAK4youth! great idea! I’ll stop using plastic straws!

and I tag @JFCautainEU @TomDrewUK & @pontecorvoste. Which disposable plastic item will you stop using??#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/eFkyxsTR6H — Martin Kobler (@KoblerinPAK) June 5, 2018

Kobler also tagged British High Commissioner Thomas Drew in his tweet by asking him which disposable plastic item he will stop using.

Thomas Drew took this post to twitter by replying Kobler.

Thank you! The UK Foreign Office will eliminate all avoidable single-use plastics from UK operations by end 2018, and from global operations by 2020. In Islamabad, we’ve already stopped providing plastic straws, bags and cutlery at the High Commission. Bottles next. https://t.co/WZDjzNUSU9 — Thomas Drew (@TomDrewUK) June 5, 2018

Thomas was ambitious about eradicating Plastic pollution from UK operations by end 2018, and from global operations by 2020.

“We have already stopped providing plastic straws, bags and cutlery at the High Commission in Islamabad,” he tweeted.

Martin Kobler is wining the hearts of Pakistanis. He is more concerned about Pakistan’s environmental pollution than us and he is portraying a very positive image of Pakistan by tweeting pictures of himself in northern areas.

شگر ویلی سے ہوتے ہوئے شگر فورٹ تک محسورکن سفر! سفید ریت، ہرے درخت اور برف سے ڈھنپے پہاڑ. دنیا میں سب سے الگ، خوبصورت پاکستان.@GerEmbAddis pic.twitter.com/jJJKbY5ZDS — Martin Kobler (@KoblerinPAK) June 8, 2018

Kobler is also advising Pakistanis the ways to save water, to quit smoking and to serve water to animals in this heat. On world’s No Tobacco Day, Martin shared a picture of him on Twitter breaking a cigarette into two.

today is #WorldNoTobaccoDay! did you know that tobacco kills more than 7 million people each year, of which 890.000 are non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke?? Say #NoTobacco! pic.twitter.com/WKaeKmZ8LI — Martin Kobler (@KoblerinPAK) May 31, 2018

His kind gestures are increasing his popularity among Pakistanis. Now, he has 47K followers on twitter. He used #heatwave hashtag in his tweet to serve water to animals and birds.