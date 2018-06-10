Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, June 10, 2018


German ambassador, British high commissioner join hands to eradicate plastic pollution by end of 2019

Web Desk

German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler is really concerned about the pollution of Pakistan. He is campaigning against Plastic pollution on his twitter and he is becoming very popular among Pakistanis these days.

Martin is using #BeatPlasticPollution hashtag for this campaign on World Environment Day and according to his tweet, he will stop using plastic straws.

Martin took this post to twitter:

Kobler also tagged British High Commissioner Thomas Drew in his tweet by asking him which disposable plastic item he will stop using.

Thomas Drew took this post to twitter by replying Kobler.

Thomas was ambitious about eradicating Plastic pollution from UK operations by end 2018, and from global operations by 2020.

“We have already stopped providing plastic straws, bags and cutlery at the High Commission in Islamabad,” he tweeted.

Martin Kobler is wining the hearts of Pakistanis. He is more concerned about Pakistan’s environmental pollution than us and he is portraying a very positive image of Pakistan by tweeting pictures of himself in northern areas.

Kobler is also advising Pakistanis the ways to save water, to quit smoking and to serve water to animals in this heat. On world’s No Tobacco Day, Martin shared a picture of him on Twitter breaking a cigarette into two.

His kind gestures are increasing his popularity among Pakistanis. Now, he has 47K followers on twitter. He used #heatwave hashtag in his tweet to serve water to animals and birds.

Submit a Comment