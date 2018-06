RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League’s outspoken leader Sheikh Rasheed has said that polling timings should be extended till 12 am.

“The Election Commision of Pakistan (ECP) should also extend the dates of submitting affidavit papers as it is a very difficult document,” he added.

The previous government failed to eradicate inflation and load shedding, Rasheed stated.

Sheikh Rasheed is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.