PTI workers rally in Bani Gala against award of party tickets

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers protested outside party chairman Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence on Saturday over differences regarding issuing of tickets to the candidates for the upcoming general elections.

The workers alleged that the party did not issue tickets on the basis of merit. They rejected the award of ticket to Ghulam Sarwar Khan from NA-59 and demanded that Ajmal Raja be fielded from the Rawalpindi constituency.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, however, claimed that the party had issued tickets to ‘strong’ candidates. “It will not be easy to contest against candidates announced by the PTI for July 25 elections,” he said.

A day earlier, PTI announced party candidates for majority of the national and provincial assembly constituencies for the general elections scheduled to be held on July 25.

Imran Khan while announcing the candidates had said the tickets were decided on merit and that it was impossible to accommodate all the aspirants.

The PTI has announced the names of its candidates for 173 seats of the National Assembly (NA) out of the total 272 seats and a sizeable number of tickets have been awarded to newly acquired electables instead of old party hands.

As per the list, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will be contesting for five seats: NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad-II, NA-95 Mianwali-I, NA-131 Lahore-IX and NA-243 Karachi. He will not be contesting the election from Rawalpindi this time.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan will contest the election from two Rawalpindi constituencies: NA-59 and NA-63. PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be contesting from NA-156 Multan.

In Karachi, Arif Alvi and Ali Zaidi will be contesting the polls from NA-247 and NA-244 respectively. Saifur Rehman will be the PTI candidate in NA-242 Karachi.

PTI leader Asad Umar will contest the polls from NA-54 Islamabad. PTI will field Aleem Khan in NA-129 Lahore and Abrarul Haq in NA-78 Narowal. Dr Yasmin Rashid will be the party candidate from NA-125 Lahore.

The PTI has decided to field veteran politician Ghulam Mustafa Khar in NA-181 Muzaffargarh. Zulfikar Khosa will contest the polls on PTI ticket from NA-190 Dera Ghazi Khan.

Pervez Khattak and Murad Saeed will be PTI’s candidates for NA-25 Nowshera and NA-4 Swat respectively. Aijaz Chaudhry will contest the polls from NA-133 Lahore, Nadeem Afzal Chan from NA-88 Sargodha, Shafqat Mehmood from NA-130 Lahore and Usman Dar from NA-73 Sialkot.

Noor Alam Khan, one of the richest parliamentarians in the country, will now be contesting from NA-27 Peshawar. He was earlier associated with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Omar Ayub Khan, the grandson of former military dictator Ayub Khan and the son of Gohar Ayub Khan, will be contesting from NA-17 Haripur.

Fawad Chaudhry, a former member of PPP who was also associated with former military dictator Pervez Musharraf’s All Pakistan Muslim Muslim League (APML), will be contesting from NA-67 Jhelum. Nazar Gondal, former federal minister and PPP member, will be contesting from NA-86 Mandi Bahauddin.

The PTI also issued tickets to 81 candidates on Friday contesting election for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The party, however, named its candidates in only 21 constituencies of the Sindh Assembly. It issued party tickets for 165 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly and 23 constituencies in Balochistan.

Published in Daily Times, June 10th 2018.