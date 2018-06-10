China-Pak real estate giant echoes at World Expo

ISLAMABAD: China Pak Golf Estates, the first luxury golf community of Gwadar, was launched by leading developers CPIC at the World Real Estate Expo held in Shenzhen, China.

Chinese and world investors thronged the pavilion of China Pak Golf Estates at the expo due to the growing significance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Gwadar Port. The CPIC offered Chinese investors an opportunity to be part of a secure, cohesive and sustainable community and invest with a company that is championing trustworthiness, transparency and international standards into Pakistan’s real estate industry.

Mark Savage, CPICs chief commercial officer, told the visiting investors at the expo that the old Silk Road trading route is being modernised and reinvigorated by China with a $5trillion investment via the BRI initiative. He said the China Pak Golf Estates as the first development of its kind that will deliver luxurious living into the expanding city of Gwadar.

Savage said that CPIC’s operations stem from three core values: building trust, being transparent and developing world-class, sustainable communities. “Our aim is to help Gwadar build its social infrastructure to compliment the huge amount of Chinese investment in the area. We are developing multi-cultural lifestyle communities that are secure and cater to both local and expatriate professionals. Our developments are built by world class construction companies and CPIC is proud to introduce international levels of transparency and service into Pakistan.”

He said Gwadar is situated at the gateway of BRI’s flagship project, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and is receiving an impressive investment in its infrastructure. He said for China Pak Golf Estates, CPIC’s trust, Empire Properties has signed an MoU with the second largest construction and engineering firm in the world, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC). “Established in June 1979, it has an impressive record of delivery including railway construction, civil engineering design, real estate development, trading, industrial investment and hotel management,” he added.

