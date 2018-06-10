ECP won’t make politicians’ asset details public

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Saturday it would not make public details of the assets declared by the politicians contesting the upcoming general elections.

The ECP had published online nomination papers of candidates in the general elections back in 2013, but it won’t make them public this time, as the parliamentarians elected previously had opposed making the nomination papers and declaration of assets public.

Back in 2013, there was no law allowing the ECP to disclose candidates’ details, however the authority made nomination papers public exercising its constitutional powers.

More than 500 contestants from different political and religious parties have obtained nomination papers from the ECP Lahore chapter while more than 30 candidates submitted their papers for the upcoming general elections.

Published in Daily Times, June 10th 2018.