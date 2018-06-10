AIOU practical exams to begin from June 20

The Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) will conduct practical exams of its FSc program for the Semester Autumn 2017 from June 20, it was announced here on Saturday.

The exams will continue till July 3. These exams will be conducted at Exams Center No 145 (Lahore), 199 (Faisalabad) and 721 (Islamabad).

Roll number slips have already been sent by post to all the students concerned at their given addresses. The schedule of these exams has also been placed at the University’s website www.aiou.edu.pk.

The students have been divided into two groups. Practical exams of the first group are schedule to take place from 0900 to 1200 hours while timing for the second group is from 1400 to 1700 hours.

